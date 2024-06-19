Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Bought by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 43.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,464,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,446,624,000 after buying an additional 90,589 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,830,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,154,686,000 after purchasing an additional 43,191 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,056,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $666,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,028,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $648,736,000 after purchasing an additional 43,225 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 938,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $592,251,000 after buying an additional 85,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,635. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 200 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,635. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.29, for a total value of $1,658,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,226,308.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,046 shares of company stock valued at $31,842,373. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $852.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a PE ratio of 101.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $717.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $676.00. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $392.10 and a 12 month high of $856.30.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $457.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.76 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.44%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.59%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $766.00.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

