M&R Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

M&R Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,140 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Modus Advisors LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 43.8% in the first quarter. General Partner Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.0% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 38,919 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 336.5% in the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 1,100 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH opened at $481.05 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $436.38 and a 12-month high of $554.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $494.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $505.02.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The company had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.26 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNH. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $579.74.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

