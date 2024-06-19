M&R Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,115 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD stock opened at $250.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.88. The company has a market capitalization of $180.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,096 shares of company stock worth $1,127,678. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MCD. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Guggenheim lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.14.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

