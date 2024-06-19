M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $14.31 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 79,328 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.5% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Darwin Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,590 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,651,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.5% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 83,254 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,583,000 after acquiring an additional 7,194 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 16.4% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,971 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Zevin Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 128,924 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $6,560,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.82.

Amazon.com stock opened at $182.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.21, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.35 and a 1-year high of $191.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $182.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $3,771,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,025,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,480,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.11, for a total value of $2,658,806.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,923,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $3,771,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,025,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,480,955.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,838 shares of company stock valued at $11,984,344 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

