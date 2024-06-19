M&R Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,600 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 400.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IYH. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 123.8% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,980,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 24,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $60.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.52. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $51.27 and a 1 year high of $62.18.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

