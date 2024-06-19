M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 146 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

M&R Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 41,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,095,000 after purchasing an additional 18,656 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,273,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 47,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,937,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Argus boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.76.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,634. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $4,581,309.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,265.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE PG opened at $168.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.75. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $141.45 and a 12 month high of $168.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

