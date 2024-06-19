M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 15,300 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

M&R Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,877 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 15,300 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 7.1% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $29,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 46,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,045,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 125,861 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $21,549,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,163,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,776 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 42,152 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after buying an additional 21,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total transaction of $9,244,782.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,572 shares in the company, valued at $23,068,376.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total transaction of $9,244,782.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,068,376.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $16,864,085.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,377,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,260,512.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 346,270 shares of company stock worth $60,880,196. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Apple from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.06.

Get Our Latest Report on Apple

Apple Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $214.29 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.07 and a 1 year high of $220.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $90.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $110.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.55%.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.