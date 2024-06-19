MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 50,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 97,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,855,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $79.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.05 and a 12-month high of $105.77. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.89.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The business had revenue of $935.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSM. StockNews.com downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. KeyCorp downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Loop Capital downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

