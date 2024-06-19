Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Stock Holdings Lessened by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Thoma Bravo L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at $4,166,454,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Nasdaq by 214.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,281,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280,846 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,347,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,241,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Nasdaq by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,065,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,620,131,000 after purchasing an additional 745,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Up 0.6 %

Nasdaq stock opened at $58.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.88 and a fifty-two week high of $64.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.72.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nasdaq from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $465,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,879,785.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $465,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,879,785.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,341,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,809,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,010,436 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,647,360. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

See Also

