Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT)

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.50 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 87.22% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Gilat Satellite Networks Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of GILT stock opened at $4.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $258.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.61. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $7.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.35 and a 200-day moving average of $5.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $76.08 million for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 8.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gilat Satellite Networks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $316,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,201,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 33,937 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,521,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 173,659 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 75,116 shares during the period. 35.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.

