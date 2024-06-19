Nervos Network (CKB) Price Down 24.6% Over Last Week

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 19th. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0107 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Nervos Network has a market cap of $474.20 million and $29.86 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 24.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,162.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.43 or 0.00599172 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.44 or 0.00112709 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00008785 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00036474 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.88 or 0.00260706 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00041917 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.90 or 0.00067369 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 45,068,231,171 coins and its circulating supply is 44,382,491,846 coins. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

