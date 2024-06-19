Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Trading 0.4% Higher

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $674.78 and last traded at $672.35. 926,765 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 4,021,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $669.38.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Netflix from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $633.53.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Netflix

Netflix Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $617.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $572.64. The company has a market cap of $295.52 billion, a PE ratio of 47.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total transaction of $159,090.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,764,328.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $354,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,764,328.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,425 shares of company stock valued at $41,919,791. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,587,911 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $22,220,936,000 after purchasing an additional 149,341 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Netflix by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,744,636 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,718,265,000 after purchasing an additional 78,320 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,875,655,000 after purchasing an additional 929,193 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,558,598,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Netflix by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,633,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,749,712,000 after purchasing an additional 96,938 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.