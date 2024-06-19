Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Copart by 100.0% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPRT stock opened at $54.86 on Wednesday. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.41 and a twelve month high of $58.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.26. The stock has a market cap of $52.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 1.26.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Copart had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

In other news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $34,662,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,687,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

