Newmont (TSE:NGT) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at UBS Group

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NGT. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NGT
Newmont Stock Performance
Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.59 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.33% and a negative return on equity of 10.98%. Equities research analysts predict that Newmont will post 4.5226562 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Newmont
Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Newmont
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.