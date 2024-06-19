Newmont (TSE:NGT) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at UBS Group

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NGT. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NGT opened at C$57.28 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$56.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$51.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$65.87 billion, a PE ratio of -12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.49. Newmont has a 52-week low of C$39.96 and a 52-week high of C$60.50.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.59 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.33% and a negative return on equity of 10.98%. Equities research analysts predict that Newmont will post 4.5226562 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

