Newmont (TSE:NGT) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Strong-Buy”

UBS Group upgraded shares of Newmont (TSE:NGT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
Several other research firms also recently commented on NGT. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Newmont from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Newmont from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, June 10th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on NGT
Newmont Price Performance
Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.59 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.33% and a negative return on equity of 10.98%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 4.5226562 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Newmont Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.338 per share. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -30.65%.
Newmont Company Profile
Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Newmont
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.