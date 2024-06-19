NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading Up 0.5%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.42 and last traded at $4.35. Approximately 11,195,853 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 56,044,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.

NIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NIO from $5.90 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of NIO from $10.40 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of NIO from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.55.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.81 and its 200-day moving average is $5.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 39.38% and a negative return on equity of 111.91%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of NIO by 238.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,062,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,070,000 after buying an additional 4,976,403 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NIO by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,429,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,180,000 after buying an additional 235,521 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of NIO by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 2,431,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,950,000 after buying an additional 535,400 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of NIO by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,317,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,430,000 after buying an additional 439,474 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of NIO by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,308,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,853,000 after buying an additional 245,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

