Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Holdings Decreased by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOC. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 960.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 247.6% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 400.0% during the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $483.00 to $518.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $513.23.

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NOC opened at $425.87 on Wednesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $414.56 and a 12-month high of $496.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $459.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $461.78.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.49. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $2.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.62%.

About Northrop Grumman

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.