Nuformix (LON:NFX) Trading 15.7% Higher

Nuformix plc (LON:NFX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 15.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.23 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.22 ($0.00). Approximately 24,875,318 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 926% from the average daily volume of 2,424,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.19 ($0.00).

Nuformix Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Nuformix Company Profile

Nuformix plc operates in the field of pharmaceutical development for treating fibrosis and oncology through drug repurposing in the United Kingdom. It offers NXP001, which has completed Phase 1 for use in oncology supportive care. The company is also developing NXP004, a novel form of Olaparib, which is in the IP generation phase for treating oncology; and NXP002 that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

