Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Given New $159.00 Price Target at Argus

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) had its target price raised by Argus from $145.00 to $159.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $144.79.

Oracle Stock Up 2.4 %

ORCL opened at $144.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.81 and its 200 day moving average is $116.50. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $99.26 and a fifty-two week high of $145.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Oracle will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $2,903,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,294.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

