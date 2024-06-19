O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 43.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORLY. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,131,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $776,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $505,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,016,543.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,255.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,234.00 to $1,212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,123.64.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,056.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,020.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,028.93. The company has a market cap of $62.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.89. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $860.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 145.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

