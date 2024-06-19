OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Short Interest Update

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the May 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 151,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KIDS shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 16,283.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 3,151.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 180.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KIDS stock opened at $29.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.79. OrthoPediatrics has a 12-month low of $23.10 and a 12-month high of $46.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $44.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.63 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 13.58%. Equities research analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, engages in designing, developing, and marketing anatomically appropriate implants, instruments, and specialized braces for children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers pediatric trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

