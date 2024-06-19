OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Short Interest Update

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the May 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 151,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on KIDS shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.
Shares of KIDS stock opened at $29.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.79. OrthoPediatrics has a 12-month low of $23.10 and a 12-month high of $46.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 1.99.
OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $44.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.63 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 13.58%. Equities research analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.
OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, engages in designing, developing, and marketing anatomically appropriate implants, instruments, and specialized braces for children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers pediatric trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.
