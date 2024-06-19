Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.47

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.47 and last traded at $8.45, with a volume of 122924 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.45.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in a report on Saturday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day moving average is $6.27. The firm has a market cap of $609.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The transportation company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter.

In other Overseas Shipholding Group news, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $337,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,457,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,563,408.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $337,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,457,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,563,408.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 20,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $121,615.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,537,142 shares in the company, valued at $15,172,109.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,975,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,221,000 after purchasing an additional 119,349 shares during the period. Brightline Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,951,000. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 490,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 10,063 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 370,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 27,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 74.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 333,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 142,959 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels in the United States. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil, petroleum, and renewable transportation fuels in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.5 million deadweight tons.

