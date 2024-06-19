Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Given New $3.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Free Report) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OVID. Citigroup cut their target price on Ovid Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Ovid Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $4.70.

Ovid Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OVID opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.47, a current ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.23. The company has a market cap of $55.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.59. Ovid Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $4.14.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million. Ovid Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a negative net margin of 10,691.14%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ovid Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 22.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $61,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 74.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 32,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 13,756 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 13,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies.

Further Reading

