Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer cut shares of Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on OVID. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ovid Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4.70.

Ovid Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of OVID opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 10.47 and a quick ratio of 10.47. Ovid Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $4.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.23. The firm has a market cap of $55.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.59.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. Ovid Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,691.14% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ovid Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 22.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 74.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 32,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 13,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 13,728 shares in the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies.

