Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ) Hits New 1-Year High at $71.99

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $71.99 and last traded at $71.95, with a volume of 11091 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.93.

Get Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.09 and a 200 day moving average of $67.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 264.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 388,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,663,000 after buying an additional 281,662 shares during the last quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $11,687,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $9,847,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 629.7% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 116,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,624,000 after acquiring an additional 100,707 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 956,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,773,000 after acquiring an additional 91,183 shares during the period.

About Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.