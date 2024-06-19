PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $456.10

Shares of PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 456.10 ($5.80) and traded as low as GBX 434.20 ($5.52). PageGroup shares last traded at GBX 445.40 ($5.66), with a volume of 299,000 shares traded.
The firm has a market cap of £1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,855.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.20, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 456.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 458.89.
PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It offers executive search services, such as search, selection, and talent management solutions for organizations on a permanent and interim basis under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.
