Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.97

Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.97 and last traded at $10.04, with a volume of 1642030 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.17.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Paramount Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Argus cut shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.37.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.73.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. Paramount Global’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -133.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 145,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 12,174 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 541.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 708,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,481,000 after acquiring an additional 598,235 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 18.0% during the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 11,330,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,714 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $1,240,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 50,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

