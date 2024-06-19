Park National Corp OH Boosts Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 222.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,062 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 19,359 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 216.8% in the first quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 45,066 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 30,841 shares during the last quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 192.3% in the 1st quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 6,507 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 208.0% during the 1st quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 6,317 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 150.4% in the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 27,423 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 16,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 254.9% in the first quarter. General Partner Inc. now owns 20,892 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 15,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 1,244,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $82,910,840.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 633,518,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,211,325,061.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 1,244,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $82,910,840.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 633,518,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,211,325,061.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $73,610,637.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 647,371,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,092,120,157.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,493,971 shares of company stock worth $950,549,592. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on WMT shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.94.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $67.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.45. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $67.87. The company has a market cap of $543.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

