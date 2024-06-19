Park National Corp OH Buys 50,324 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 985,628 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,324 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.9% of Park National Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $49,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 13,425 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,571 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 11,541 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $506,000. Columbia Asset Management raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 115,110 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.7% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 76,292 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $45.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.95 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The firm has a market cap of $185.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $155,016.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,013.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $155,016.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,013.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $386,691.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,717,209.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,106 shares of company stock worth $1,908,923. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.47.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

