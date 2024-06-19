Park National Corp OH Cuts Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Park National Corp OH cut its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 127.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 631,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,379,000 after buying an additional 353,453 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 21.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 627,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,649,000 after purchasing an additional 110,317 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth $19,035,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 187,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,698,000 after buying an additional 92,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,906,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC opened at $205.99 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $172.75 and a 1-year high of $209.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

