Park National Corp OH Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Park National Corp OH reduced its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,343,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,012,472,000 after buying an additional 734,403 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,083,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,416,985,000 after purchasing an additional 10,472,392 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,428,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,653 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,575,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,719,000 after buying an additional 1,499,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,247,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,979,000 after acquiring an additional 393,489 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.50 to $39.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $540,497.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,981.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $540,497.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,981.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,357 shares of company stock valued at $816,148. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $35.98 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.24. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.49 and a 52 week high of $39.14.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.