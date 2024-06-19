Park National Corp OH Increases Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Park National Corp OH grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,255 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW opened at $227.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $262.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.64.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.33.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

