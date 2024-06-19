Park National Corp OH Lowers Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Park National Corp OH lowered its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 249,490 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,314 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $3,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 114.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 45,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 477,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 91,981 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,687,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,109,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 7,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total transaction of $99,271.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 648,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,851,050.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 7,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total transaction of $99,271.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 648,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,851,050.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 385,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,241,562.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,829 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,623 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $12.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.54 and a 200 day moving average of $13.10. The company has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $14.30.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.86%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

