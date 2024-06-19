Park National Corp OH Reduces Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Park National Corp OH reduced its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 25.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,008 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,218,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,568,798,000 after purchasing an additional 178,394 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,152,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,854,180,000 after acquiring an additional 8,475,698 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 15,631.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,502,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,280,190,000 after acquiring an additional 14,410,073 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,607,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,510,517,000 after acquiring an additional 980,317 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,411,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,311,177,000 after acquiring an additional 31,533 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS opened at $134.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.90 and a 12-month high of $192.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.59.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, HSBC upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.95.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

