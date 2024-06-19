Park National Corp OH Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Park National Corp OH cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $3,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Founders Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $237.84 on Wednesday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $183.29 and a 1-year high of $244.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $237.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

