Park National Corp OH Sells 115 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Park National Corp OH cut its position in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LANC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 25,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 2.9% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Price Performance

LANC stock opened at $187.90 on Wednesday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1 year low of $158.88 and a 1 year high of $215.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $189.34 and its 200-day moving average is $187.19.

Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.02. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $471.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LANC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $218.00 price target on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lancaster Colony currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.75.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

