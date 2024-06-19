Park National Corp OH Sells 130 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Park National Corp OH reduced its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $660,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $7,755,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $553,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $108.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.95. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.24 and a twelve month high of $111.40.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

