Park National Corp OH Sells 206 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Park National Corp OH lessened its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG stock opened at $185.13 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $149.67 and a 1 year high of $185.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.47 and a 200 day moving average of $176.18. The company has a market cap of $80.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

