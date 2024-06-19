Park National Corp OH Sells 300 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Park National Corp OH trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Life Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 47,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after buying an additional 11,614 shares during the period. M3 Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $936,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. Willner & Heller LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $809,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

IYW stock opened at $153.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.84 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.11 and a 200-day moving average of $131.42.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.