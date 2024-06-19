Park National Corp OH Sells 335 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Park National Corp OH decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 254.5% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 8,860.0% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of VPU stock opened at $149.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.04. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $118.81 and a 12 month high of $158.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

