Park National Corp OH Sells 3,440 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Park National Corp OH lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,440 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 1.2% of Park National Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Chevron were worth $32,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 216,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 2,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.95.

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $410,389.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,546 shares of company stock worth $3,176,223. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $153.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.05. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $171.70. The company has a market cap of $282.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

