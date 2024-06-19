Park National Corp OH Sells 4,239 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Park National Corp OH trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,239 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VEA opened at $49.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.72.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

