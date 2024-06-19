Park National Corp OH Sells 4,743 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Park National Corp OH lowered its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,743 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 532.7% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 30,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $1,139,000. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $755,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Societe Generale downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $40.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.61. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $39.91 and a 52 week high of $66.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

