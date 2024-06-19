Park National Corp OH Sells 500 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Park National Corp OH lowered its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,561 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IBM. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.29.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $170.56 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $129.18 and a 52 week high of $199.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.99.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.65%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.