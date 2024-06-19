Park National Corp OH Sells 543 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Park National Corp OH lessened its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 9.2% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,544,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,168,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 597,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,538,000 after purchasing an additional 260,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,005,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,650,000 after purchasing an additional 82,017 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $238.82 per share, for a total transaction of $185,085.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,018,062.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.44.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

ITW opened at $240.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $245.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.36. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.50 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $71.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 97.82%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.