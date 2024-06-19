Park National Corp OH Sells 741 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Park National Corp OH cut its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Burkett Financial Services LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 9,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $354,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,394,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,778,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,190,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $173,415.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,190,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,695 shares of company stock worth $2,750,815. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $100.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.54 and its 200 day moving average is $97.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.45.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 103.02%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.75.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

