Park National Corp OH Sells 9,534 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Park National Corp OH lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,772 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,534 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in AT&T by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.54.

AT&T Trading Up 2.3 %

T stock opened at $18.07 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $18.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.68%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

