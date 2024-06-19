Peter Fante Sells 4,417 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) insider Peter Fante sold 4,417 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $161,662.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,622,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Peter Fante also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 15th, Peter Fante sold 6,244 shares of Verint Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $187,881.96.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Peter Fante sold 8,329 shares of Verint Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $261,364.02.

Verint Systems Price Performance

VRNT opened at $34.97 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.66 and a 200 day moving average of $30.16. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.41 and a 52-week high of $40.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.86, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verint Systems

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $265.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRNT. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 764.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 173.7% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Verint Systems

About Verint Systems

(Get Free Report)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.