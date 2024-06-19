Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CAO Sells $168,795.50 in Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $168,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 189,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,317,733. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $44.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.38. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.59 and a 1 year high of $44.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.97.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $739.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.96 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 4.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on Pinterest from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Pinterest by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 246,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,533,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at $1,175,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 32,305 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth $1,714,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

