Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Hits New 52-Week High at $54.00

Shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.00 and last traded at $54.00, with a volume of 2166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.87.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.22 and a 200 day moving average of $49.66.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.1548 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USMC. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,566,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,156,000 after buying an additional 9,881,752 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $78,408,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,640,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,721,000 after purchasing an additional 165,820 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 431,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,180,000 after purchasing an additional 88,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy CG LLC raised its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 362,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,615,000 after purchasing an additional 32,978 shares during the last quarter.

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

