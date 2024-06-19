Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Hits New 52-Week High at $54.00

Shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.00 and last traded at $54.00, with a volume of 2166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.87.
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.22 and a 200 day moving average of $49.66.
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.1548 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.
